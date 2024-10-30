Lista DAO Self Reported Market Cap Tops $76.49 Million (LISTA)

Lista DAO (LISTA) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 30th. Lista DAO has a market capitalization of $76.49 million and approximately $14.33 million worth of Lista DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Lista DAO has traded up 8.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Lista DAO token can now be bought for approximately $0.41 or 0.00000566 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Lista DAO

Lista DAO was first traded on August 18th, 2022. Lista DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 187,209,305 tokens. Lista DAO’s official message board is medium.com/@listadao. Lista DAO’s official Twitter account is @lista_dao. Lista DAO’s official website is lista.org. The Reddit community for Lista DAO is https://reddit.com/r/listadao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Lista DAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Lista DAO (LISTA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Lista DAO has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 187,232,350.06249964 in circulation. The last known price of Lista DAO is 0.40804785 USD and is up 10.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 106 active market(s) with $14,342,577.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://lista.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lista DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lista DAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lista DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

