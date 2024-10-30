Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.63 EPS

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.63, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $567.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.38 million. Littelfuse had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 8.91%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.97 EPS. Littelfuse updated its Q4 2024 guidance to 1.900-2.100 EPS and its Q4 guidance to $1.90-2.10 EPS.

Littelfuse Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of LFUS traded down $6.90 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $252.24. 92,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,530. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 2.42. Littelfuse has a 52 week low of $213.01 and a 52 week high of $275.58. The company has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of 28.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $259.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $254.69.

Get Littelfuse alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on LFUS. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Littelfuse from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Oppenheimer raised Littelfuse from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $310.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Littelfuse in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $270.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Littelfuse has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.00.

Insider Transactions at Littelfuse

In other Littelfuse news, SVP Matthew Cole sold 1,436 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.02, for a total value of $353,284.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,358,522.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO David W. Heinzmann sold 2,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.65, for a total transaction of $574,293.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,383,971.10. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Matthew Cole sold 1,436 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.02, for a total transaction of $353,284.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,358,522.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,242 shares of company stock valued at $3,318,974 over the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Littelfuse Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic components, modules, and subassemblies in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, electromechanical switches and interconnect solutions, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Littelfuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Littelfuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.