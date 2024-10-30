Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC Buys 547 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,927 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $2,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 17,050.2% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,574,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $348,272,000 after purchasing an additional 3,554,112 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 376.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,367,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $118,275,000 after buying an additional 1,080,371 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 199.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,242,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $107,427,000 after buying an additional 826,971 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,994,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $669,716,000 after buying an additional 523,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 150.0% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 823,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $71,211,000 after acquiring an additional 494,049 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $95.33 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.82. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $70.61 and a one year high of $99.58. The firm has a market cap of $37.52 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

