Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 6.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 464 shares during the quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $44,227,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 415.8% during the 2nd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 268,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,757,000 after purchasing an additional 216,799 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 120.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 374,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,263,000 after purchasing an additional 204,788 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 760.6% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 216,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,547,000 after buying an additional 191,521 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 4,176.7% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 185,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,819,000 after buying an additional 181,396 shares in the last quarter.
iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance
STIP stock opened at $100.72 on Wednesday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $96.74 and a 1-year high of $101.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $100.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.90.
About iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF
The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.
