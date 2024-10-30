Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Has $514.43 Million Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA reduced its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,863,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 40,964 shares during the period. Fiserv makes up approximately 4.6% of Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $514,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FI. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 67.2% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,251,722 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $519,690,000 after buying an additional 1,306,901 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 7.4% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 18,840,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,011,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303,078 shares during the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the third quarter worth about $172,993,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the second quarter worth about $105,031,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 1,642.5% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 500,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,556,000 after purchasing an additional 471,531 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Fiserv from $188.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Fiserv from $175.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Fiserv from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Fiserv from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Fiserv from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $207.25.

In related news, CEO Frank Bisignano sold 145,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.37, for a total value of $25,718,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,965,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $525,916,949.08. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Fiserv news, EVP John Gibbons sold 18,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total value of $3,177,486.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,323 shares in the company, valued at $4,764,211.83. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank Bisignano sold 145,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.37, for a total transaction of $25,718,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,965,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $525,916,949.08. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 227,890 shares of company stock valued at $40,934,217 in the last ninety days. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE FI traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $201.85. The stock had a trading volume of 98,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,465,990. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $113.11 and a 1 year high of $204.50. The stock has a market cap of $114.84 billion, a PE ratio of 38.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $182.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

