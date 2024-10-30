Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Makes New $4.89 Million Investment in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 13,513 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,892,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ZBRA. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 185.3% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 97 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $380.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Zebra Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $394.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $314.00 to $347.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $374.60.

Zebra Technologies Price Performance

Shares of ZBRA stock traded down $3.82 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $380.86. The company had a trading volume of 78,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,152. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $194.59 and a 52-week high of $394.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $357.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $329.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $19.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.84 and a beta of 1.66.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 11.77%. Zebra Technologies’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Zebra Technologies

In related news, insider Jeffrey F. Schmitz sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.69, for a total transaction of $341,690.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,312,342.86. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.