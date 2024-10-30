Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Acquired by First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 28.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 24,188 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,320 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $6,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Echo45 Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $230,000. Trajan Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.2% in the third quarter. Trajan Wealth LLC now owns 19,204 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,201,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter worth about $240,000. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Jacobsen Capital Management acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $248,000. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Melius Research began coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $272.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $271.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lowe’s Companies

In other news, EVP Margrethe R. Vagell sold 5,730 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.45, for a total transaction of $1,555,408.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,586,940.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Dan Clayton Griggs, Jr. sold 6,769 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.82, for a total value of $1,684,262.58. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,334,678.06. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Margrethe R. Vagell sold 5,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.45, for a total transaction of $1,555,408.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,586,940.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LOW traded up $0.56 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $263.53. 399,307 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,435,157. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $261.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $240.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.12, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.10. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $187.77 and a 12-month high of $287.01.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.96 by $0.14. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.25% and a negative return on equity of 47.07%. The firm had revenue of $23.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.56 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.91 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 23rd. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 36.95%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

