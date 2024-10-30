LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.05), Zacks reports. LTC Properties had a net margin of 46.78% and a return on equity of 10.22%. The business had revenue of $55.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

LTC Properties Stock Up 5.9 %

Shares of NYSE LTC opened at $38.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.83 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 11.29 and a current ratio of 11.29. LTC Properties has a 1 year low of $30.30 and a 1 year high of $38.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.18.

LTC Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. LTC Properties’s payout ratio is 118.75%.

In other LTC Properties news, Director David L. Gruber acquired 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.75 per share, for a total transaction of $214,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $658,229. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Director David L. Gruber acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.75 per share, with a total value of $214,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,412 shares in the company, valued at $658,229. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Timothy Triche sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.45, for a total transaction of $182,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,522 shares in the company, valued at $1,258,326.90. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on LTC. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of LTC Properties in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $37.00 price target (up from $36.00) on shares of LTC Properties in a report on Tuesday, October 1st.

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC's investment portfolio includes 201 properties in 26 states with 29 operating partners.

