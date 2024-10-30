MagnetGold Price Hits $0.0398 (MTG)

MagnetGold (MTG) traded 16.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 30th. In the last seven days, MagnetGold has traded 13.1% lower against the US dollar. MagnetGold has a market cap of $10.84 million and approximately $1,375.82 worth of MagnetGold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MagnetGold token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0398 or 0.00000055 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About MagnetGold

MagnetGold’s genesis date was August 25th, 2021. MagnetGold’s total supply is 700,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 272,606,905 tokens. The official website for MagnetGold is mtggold.com/indexmain.html. MagnetGold’s official Twitter account is @ymagnetgold and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “MagnetGold is a Decentralized cryptocurrency on the Binance Smart Chain (BEP-20).

[Telegram](https://t.me/yourmagnetgold)[Medium](https://medium.com/@magnetgold)

[Whitepaper](https://www.cryptocompare.com/media/40484980/mtggold-whitepaper.pdf)”

Buying and Selling MagnetGold

