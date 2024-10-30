Maker (MKR) Price Hits $1,244.63 on Top Exchanges

Maker (MKR) traded 8.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 30th. One Maker token can now be purchased for about $1,244.63 or 0.01726408 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Maker has a total market cap of $1.08 billion and $143.77 million worth of Maker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Maker has traded 6.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Maker

Maker’s launch date was August 15th, 2015. Maker’s total supply is 901,682 tokens and its circulating supply is 871,248 tokens. The Reddit community for Maker is https://reddit.com/r/makerdao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Maker’s official website is makerdao.com. Maker’s official Twitter account is @makerdao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Maker Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MakerDAO is a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO) and open-source project on the Ethereum blockchain, created in 2014. Its governance token, MKR, is used by people around the world to manage the Maker Protocol and its financial risks. MKR voting power is proportional to the amount of MKR a voter stakes in the voting contract, DSChief. Maker Protocol enables users to create currency and is governed by MKR holders deciding on key parameters (stability fees, collateral types/rates, etc.) The Maker Protocol is the first DeFi application to earn significant adoption. The Maker Foundation is part of the global Maker community and works towards decentralizing the project.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maker should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Maker using one of the exchanges listed above.

