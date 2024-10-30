Manhattan Associates (MANH) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ: MANH) in the last few weeks:

10/23/2024 – Manhattan Associates had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $255.00 to $305.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/23/2024 – Manhattan Associates had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $285.00 to $315.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/22/2024 – Manhattan Associates had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $263.00 to $304.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/11/2024 – Manhattan Associates had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $275.00 to $310.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/25/2024 – Manhattan Associates had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $257.00 to $287.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/16/2024 – Manhattan Associates had its price target raised by analysts at Loop Capital from $265.00 to $285.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MANH opened at $277.26 on Wednesday. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 12-month low of $186.77 and a 12-month high of $307.50. The firm has a market cap of $17.07 billion, a PE ratio of 90.61 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $275.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $247.63.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The software maker reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.29. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 86.65% and a net margin of 21.38%. The business had revenue of $266.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. M&G Plc bought a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates in the first quarter valued at approximately $77,433,000. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new position in Manhattan Associates during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,705,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 448.9% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 160,649 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,629,000 after acquiring an additional 131,381 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 173.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 163,497 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,893,000 after acquiring an additional 103,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 118.8% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 173,644 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $48,860,000 after purchasing an additional 94,283 shares during the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores.

