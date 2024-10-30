Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.91 Per Share

Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 30th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.91 per share by the oil and gas company on Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. This is an increase from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83.

Marathon Petroleum has increased its dividend by an average of 9.9% per year over the last three years. Marathon Petroleum has a dividend payout ratio of 33.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Marathon Petroleum to earn $10.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.2%.

NYSE:MPC traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $144.77. The stock had a trading volume of 2,541,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,672,938. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $164.28 and a 200 day moving average of $172.38. The company has a market capitalization of $51.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.26, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.37. Marathon Petroleum has a one year low of $140.98 and a one year high of $221.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $1.03. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 4.79%. The firm had revenue of $38.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MPC. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $172.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Tudor Pickering cut Marathon Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $168.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $174.00 price target for the company. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.00.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

