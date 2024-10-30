Mark V. Kaminski Sells 5,000 Shares of Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS) Stock

Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) Director Mark V. Kaminski sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.01, for a total transaction of $1,490,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
RS traded down $4.76 on Wednesday, hitting $289.59. 147,651 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 318,840. Reliance, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $251.46 and a fifty-two week high of $342.20. The stock has a market cap of $15.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $284.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $290.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.
Reliance (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. Reliance had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 7.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Reliance, Inc. will post 16.96 earnings per share for the current year.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RS. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reliance during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of Reliance by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of Reliance by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reliance in the 1st quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Reliance in the second quarter valued at $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.26% of the company’s stock.
A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Reliance from $340.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Reliance from $335.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Reliance from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $262.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $326.40.
Reliance, Inc operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.
