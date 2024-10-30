Mark V. Kaminski Sells 5,000 Shares of Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS) Stock

Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) Director Mark V. Kaminski sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.01, for a total transaction of $1,490,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Reliance Price Performance

RS traded down $4.76 on Wednesday, hitting $289.59. 147,651 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 318,840. Reliance, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $251.46 and a fifty-two week high of $342.20. The stock has a market cap of $15.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $284.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $290.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Reliance (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. Reliance had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 7.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Reliance, Inc. will post 16.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Reliance Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Reliance

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Reliance’s payout ratio is 24.16%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RS. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reliance during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of Reliance by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of Reliance by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reliance in the 1st quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Reliance in the second quarter valued at $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Reliance from $340.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Reliance from $335.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Reliance from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $262.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $326.40.

About Reliance

Reliance, Inc operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

