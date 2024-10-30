Marwyn Value Investors (LON:MVI) Hits New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Marwyn Value Investors (LON:MVI – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 233 ($3.02) and last traded at GBX 93.50 ($1.21), with a volume of 27590 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 91.68 ($1.19).

Marwyn Value Investors Stock Down 0.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of £50.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,133.88 and a beta of 0.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 92.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 94.58.

Marwyn Value Investors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were paid a GBX 2.27 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th. This represents a yield of 2.36%. Marwyn Value Investors’s payout ratio is 11,250.00%.

About Marwyn Value Investors

Marwyn Value Investors Limited specializes in investments in growth capital, buyout, industry consolidation, and acquisition-led growth strategies in small and mid-cap businesses. The fund also invests in consolidation opportunities in industry sectors that are undergoing structural or regulatory change, and is sector agnostic.

