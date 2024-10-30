Materion (NYSE:MTRN) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Materion (NYSE:MTRN – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 5.200-5.400 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 5.270. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Materion also updated its FY24 guidance to $5.20-5.40 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Materion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

Shares of Materion stock opened at $106.48 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.69 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $107.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.89. Materion has a 52-week low of $95.43 and a 52-week high of $145.08.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.03. Materion had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The company had revenue of $425.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Materion will post 5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. Materion’s payout ratio is 13.53%.

Materion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Performance Materials, Electronic Materials, Precision Optics, and Other.

