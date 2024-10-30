McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Stock Holdings Boosted by First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 19.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,417 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 4,977 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s makes up approximately 0.5% of First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $9,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kings Path Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 32.3% during the first quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC now owns 176 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 433.3% during the second quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 256 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of MCD stock traded down $2.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $292.59. 1,384,998 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,507,283. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $298.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $275.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.73. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $243.53 and a fifty-two week high of $317.90.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The fast-food giant reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.25% and a negative return on equity of 178.68%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.19 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a $1.77 dividend. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 61.94%.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.70, for a total value of $316,992.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,632,712.10. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.57, for a total value of $328,128.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,428,777.88. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.70, for a total value of $316,992.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,583 shares in the company, valued at $3,632,712.10. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,097 shares of company stock valued at $10,256,818. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MCD. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of McDonald’s from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $320.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $265.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Baird R W cut McDonald’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Guggenheim lowered McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $290.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $305.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.67.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

