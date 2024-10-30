Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) Receives Overweight Rating from Piper Sandler

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Piper Sandler in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $48.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $56.00. Piper Sandler’s target price indicates a potential upside of 32.16% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Merchants Bancorp from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Merchants Bancorp in a report on Monday, September 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock.

Merchants Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MBIN traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.32. The company had a trading volume of 93,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,011. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Merchants Bancorp has a 1 year low of $29.60 and a 1 year high of $53.27.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.25). Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 23.14% and a return on equity of 25.54%. The company had revenue of $355.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Merchants Bancorp will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Merchants Bancorp

In related news, CEO Michael R. Dury acquired 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.71 per share, with a total value of $201,292.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 93,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,630,727.03. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael R. Dury acquired 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.71 per share, for a total transaction of $201,292.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 93,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,630,727.03. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Randall D. Rogers sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $3,300,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 748,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,912,000. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 209.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC lifted its stake in Merchants Bancorp by 650.0% in the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Merchants Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $162,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 54.3% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Merchants Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $202,000. 24.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Merchants Bancorp

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment engages in the mortgage banking, which originates and services government sponsored mortgages, including bridge financing products to refinance, acquire, or reposition multi-family housing projects, and construction lending for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

