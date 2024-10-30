MeridianLink, Inc. (NYSE:MLNK) Receives $20.60 Average PT from Brokerages

MeridianLink, Inc. (NYSE:MLNK – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.60.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MLNK. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of MeridianLink from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of MeridianLink from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of MeridianLink from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th.

Get MeridianLink alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on MLNK

MeridianLink Trading Up 5.2 %

NYSE:MLNK opened at $22.32 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.33 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.83. MeridianLink has a 12 month low of $14.89 and a 12 month high of $25.88.

MeridianLink (NYSE:MLNK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $78.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.08 million. MeridianLink had a negative return on equity of 7.62% and a negative net margin of 15.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Analysts expect that MeridianLink will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at MeridianLink

In related news, major shareholder Thoma Bravo Ugp, Llc sold 650,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total transaction of $13,682,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,932,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $609,026,767.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 21.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of MeridianLink

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLNK. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of MeridianLink by 32.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,756,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,542,000 after purchasing an additional 680,872 shares in the last quarter. Keenan Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of MeridianLink by 9.6% in the first quarter. Keenan Capital LLC now owns 2,565,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,971,000 after purchasing an additional 225,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of MeridianLink by 23.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 797,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,026,000 after purchasing an additional 150,712 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of MeridianLink by 10.9% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 263,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,928,000 after purchasing an additional 25,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of MeridianLink by 11.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 119,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,228,000 after purchasing an additional 12,472 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

About MeridianLink

(Get Free Report

MeridianLink, Inc, a software and services company, provides software solutions for banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, specialty lending providers, and consumer reporting agencies in the United States. The company offers MeridianLink One, a multi-product platform that can be tailored to meet the needs of customers as they digitally transform their organizations and adapt to changing business and consumer demands; MeridianLink Portal, a Point of Sale system that allows financial institutions to expand existing lending and deposit account; MeridianLink Opening, a cloud-based online account opening and deposit software solution; MeridianLink Consumer, a full loan solution suite to banks and credit unions; and MeridianLink DecisionLender, a loan origination software (LOS) for finance companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MeridianLink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MeridianLink and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.