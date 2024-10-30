Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) Shares Down 6.8% – Should You Sell?

Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Get Free Report) dropped 6.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $166.54 and last traded at $168.19. Approximately 9,961 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 407,117 shares. The stock had previously closed at $180.54.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush raised Meritage Homes from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $195.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. StockNews.com cut Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Meritage Homes from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Meritage Homes from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Meritage Homes from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $213.83.

Get Meritage Homes alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on MTH

Meritage Homes Trading Down 1.4 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $196.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $181.89.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $5.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.05 by $0.29. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 12.98%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.98 EPS. Meritage Homes’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Meritage Homes Co. will post 21.09 EPS for the current year.

Meritage Homes Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Meritage Homes’s payout ratio is 13.99%.

Institutional Trading of Meritage Homes

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in Meritage Homes by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 718,607 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $116,307,000 after purchasing an additional 17,843 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its stake in Meritage Homes by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 490,660 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $86,091,000 after purchasing an additional 58,350 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Meritage Homes by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 315,931 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,460 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in Meritage Homes by 734.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 272,122 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,804,000 after acquiring an additional 239,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Meritage Homes by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 227,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,789,000 after acquiring an additional 10,900 shares during the last quarter. 98.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Meritage Homes Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for entry-level and first move-up buyers in Arizona, California, Colorado, Utah, Texas, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Meritage Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritage Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.