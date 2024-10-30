Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) Updates Q4 2024 Earnings Guidance

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 4.100-4.600 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 4.970. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Meritage Homes also updated its Q4 guidance to $4.10 to $4.60 EPS.
Shares of NYSE MTH traded down $2.97 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $177.57. 690,532 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 408,467. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93. Meritage Homes has a twelve month low of $109.23 and a twelve month high of $213.98. The company has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 1.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $196.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $181.86.
Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $5.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.05 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 12.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.98 EPS. Research analysts predict that Meritage Homes will post 21.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.
MTH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Meritage Homes from $219.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Meritage Homes from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Meritage Homes from $173.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Meritage Homes from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $213.83.
Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for entry-level and first move-up buyers in Arizona, California, Colorado, Utah, Texas, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee.
