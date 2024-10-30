Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) Updates Q4 2024 Earnings Guidance

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 4.100-4.600 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 4.970. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Meritage Homes also updated its Q4 guidance to $4.10 to $4.60 EPS.

Meritage Homes Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE MTH traded down $2.97 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $177.57. 690,532 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 408,467. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93. Meritage Homes has a twelve month low of $109.23 and a twelve month high of $213.98. The company has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 1.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $196.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $181.86.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $5.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.05 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 12.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.98 EPS. Research analysts predict that Meritage Homes will post 21.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meritage Homes Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. Meritage Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.99%.

MTH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Meritage Homes from $219.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Meritage Homes from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Meritage Homes from $173.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Meritage Homes from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $213.83.

About Meritage Homes

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for entry-level and first move-up buyers in Arizona, California, Colorado, Utah, Texas, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee.

