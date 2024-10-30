MetFi (METFI) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $229,743.68

MetFi (METFI) traded down 15.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 30th. One MetFi token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000313 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, MetFi has traded down 37.3% against the US dollar. MetFi has a total market capitalization of $42.74 million and approximately $229,743.68 worth of MetFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get MetFi alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72,067.83 or 0.99700520 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $72,042.81 or 0.99665902 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MetFi Profile

MetFi was first traded on May 20th, 2022. MetFi’s total supply is 481,256,354 tokens and its circulating supply is 188,734,506 tokens. MetFi’s official Twitter account is @metfi_dao. The official website for MetFi is app.metfi.io. MetFi’s official message board is medium.com/@metfi_dao.

Buying and Selling MetFi

According to CryptoCompare, “MetFi (METFI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. MetFi has a current supply of 481,256,353.982302 with 12,766,283.74636426 in circulation. The last known price of MetFi is 0.26356061 USD and is up 4.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $95,572.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.metfi.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MetFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MetFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MetFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MetFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.