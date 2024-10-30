MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Bought by Trajan Wealth LLC

Trajan Wealth LLC raised its holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 68,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,872 shares during the quarter. Trajan Wealth LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $5,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in MetLife by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,622,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,418,612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,974,268 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of MetLife by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,396,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $378,799,000 after purchasing an additional 988,666 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in MetLife by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,299,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $371,993,000 after buying an additional 269,246 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in MetLife by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,224,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $226,358,000 after buying an additional 100,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in MetLife by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,772,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,544,000 after buying an additional 108,739 shares in the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MetLife alerts:

MetLife Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of MetLife stock opened at $82.86 on Wednesday. MetLife, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.48 and a fifty-two week high of $86.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $80.21 and a 200 day moving average of $74.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.33, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.15. MetLife had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 21.41%. The firm had revenue of $17.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be given a $0.545 dividend. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 5th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.76%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MET. Citigroup lifted their price target on MetLife from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of MetLife from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of MetLife from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of MetLife from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MetLife has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.46.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MetLife

MetLife Profile

(Free Report)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.