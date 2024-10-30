Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.11

Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 16th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This is a boost from Minerals Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

Minerals Technologies has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.7% annually over the last three years. Minerals Technologies has a dividend payout ratio of 6.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Minerals Technologies to earn $6.99 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.3%.

MTX opened at $76.04 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.34. Minerals Technologies has a 52-week low of $52.94 and a 52-week high of $90.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.31 and a beta of 1.30.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Minerals Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various mineral, mineral-based, and related systems and services. The company operates through two segments, Consumer & Specialties, and Engineered Solutions segments. The Consumer & Specialties segment offers household and personal care products, such as pet litter, personal care, fabric care, edible oil and other fluid purification, animal health, and agricultural products; and specialty additives products, including precipitated calcium carbonate and ground calcium carbonate products that are used in the paper, paperboard, and fiber based packaging industries, as well as automotive, construction, and table and food applications.

