Montage Gold (CVE:MAU) Hits New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Montage Gold Corp. (CVE:MAU – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday after Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on the stock from C$3.20 to C$4.85. The stock traded as high as C$2.61 and last traded at C$2.53, with a volume of 676209 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.49.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. National Bankshares set a C$2.50 price target on Montage Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Montage Gold from C$3.00 to C$3.75 in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Montage Gold from C$1.65 to C$2.75 in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Ventum Cap Mkts raised shares of Montage Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Cormark boosted their target price on Montage Gold from C$2.00 to C$2.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$3.27.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$1.94 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 5.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of C$895.91 million, a PE ratio of -17.07 and a beta of 1.55.

Montage Gold (CVE:MAU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.02). Equities analysts anticipate that Montage Gold Corp. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Montage Gold Corp., a precious metals exploration and development company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Its flagship property is the Koné Gold Project covering an area of 2,259 square kilometers located in the Côte d'Ivoire, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

