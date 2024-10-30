Monument Mining (CVE:MMY) PT Set at C$0.56 by Fundamental Research

Monument Mining (CVE:MMY – Get Free Report) has been given a C$0.56 price target by equities research analysts at Fundamental Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Fundamental Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 86.67% from the stock’s current price.

Monument Mining Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of Monument Mining stock traded up C$0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$0.30. 244,724 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 177,386. Monument Mining has a twelve month low of C$0.10 and a twelve month high of C$0.30. The company has a market cap of C$98.38 million, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.17.

Monument Mining (CVE:MMY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 30th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$25.45 million for the quarter. Monument Mining had a net margin of 12.53% and a return on equity of 5.48%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Monument Mining will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monument Mining Company Profile

Monument Mining Limited operates as a gold producer, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold, precious metals, and other base metal properties in Canada, Australia, and Malaysia. The company holds 100% interest in the Selinsing gold mine, including the Selinsing, Buffalo Reef, Felda Land, and Famehub projects that are located in Pahang State within the Central Gold Belt of Western Malaysia; and the Murchison gold project portfolio comprising the Burnakura, Tuckanarra, and Gabanintha projects, which are located in the Murchison region of Western Australia.

