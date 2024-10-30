Morgan Stanley Has Lowered Expectations for Xerox (NYSE:XRX) Stock Price

Xerox (NYSE:XRX – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 7.83% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com raised Xerox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Xerox from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Xerox from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.50.

NYSE:XRX traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.68. 2,613,076 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,185,273. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.24 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.49. Xerox has a fifty-two week low of $8.02 and a fifty-two week high of $19.78.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The information technology services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Xerox had a positive return on equity of 7.33% and a negative net margin of 1.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Xerox will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Xerox by 2.4% during the second quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 47,430 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its position in shares of Xerox by 1.4% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 98,961 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,771,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Xerox by 5.9% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 23,930 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Xerox by 155.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,264 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Xerox by 16.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 10,512 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. 85.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Xerox Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a workplace technology company that integrates hardware, services, and software for enterprises in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, India, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Print and Other; and FITTLE.

