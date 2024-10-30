Morgan Stanley Increases NerdWallet (NASDAQ:NRDS) Price Target to $15.00

NerdWallet (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 2.28% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on NerdWallet from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays increased their price target on NerdWallet from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on NerdWallet from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

NRDS stock traded up $4.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.35. 4,188,938 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 427,496. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.79 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.35 and its 200 day moving average is $13.22. NerdWallet has a 12-month low of $10.10 and a 12-month high of $17.30.

NerdWallet (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.06). NerdWallet had a negative return on equity of 2.98% and a negative net margin of 1.85%. The business had revenue of $150.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that NerdWallet will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Topline Capital Partners, Lp purchased 412,055 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.35 per share, for a total transaction of $4,676,824.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,251,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,600,495.75. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder Topline Capital Partners, Lp bought 412,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.35 per share, for a total transaction of $4,676,824.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,251,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,600,495.75. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Samuel Yount sold 5,000 shares of NerdWallet stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $60,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,329,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,976,946.71. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 45.93% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of NerdWallet by 11.1% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in NerdWallet by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 105,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in NerdWallet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in NerdWallet by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steamboat Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in NerdWallet by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Steamboat Capital Partners LLC now owns 242,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,558,000 after purchasing an additional 4,030 shares in the last quarter. 38.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NerdWallet, Inc operates a digital platform that provides consumer-driven advice about personal finance by connecting individuals and small and mid-sized businesses with financial products providers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Canada. Its platform offers guidance to consumers through educational content, tools and calculators, and product marketplaces, as well as through NerdWallet app for various financial products, including credit cards, mortgages, insurance, SMB products, personal loans, banking, investing, and student loans.

