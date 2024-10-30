Mutual Advisors LLC Has $15.60 Million Stock Position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,829 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $15,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Iron Mountain during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in Iron Mountain during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. 80.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IRM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Iron Mountain from $117.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $82.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $91.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.50.

Insider Activity at Iron Mountain

In other Iron Mountain news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 15,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.36, for a total value of $1,863,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,697,484. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, COO John Tomovcsik sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,540,000. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 15,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.36, for a total transaction of $1,863,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,697,484. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,503 shares of company stock worth $3,511,505. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Stock Down 0.4 %

IRM stock opened at $127.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 674.63, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $117.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 163.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.00. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52-week low of $57.36 and a 52-week high of $130.24.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.59). Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 595.44% and a net margin of 3.94%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

Iron Mountain Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.715 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. This is a positive change from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 366.67%.

Iron Mountain Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers’ work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

