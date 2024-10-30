Mutual Advisors LLC Has $8.26 Million Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Mutual Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 7.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,826 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,118 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $8,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 37.0% during the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 222 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 54.3% in the 2nd quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc now owns 284 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

International Business Machines Stock Down 1.2 %

IBM opened at $210.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $193.30 billion, a PE ratio of 23.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.70. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $142.58 and a 12 month high of $237.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $216.23 and a 200 day moving average of $190.85.

Analyst Ratings Changes

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.08 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 40.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.13 EPS for the current year.

IBM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded International Business Machines to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on International Business Machines from $217.00 to $208.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.12.

Get Our Latest Report on International Business Machines

About International Business Machines

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.