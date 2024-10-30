Mutual Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Mutual Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,282 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 7,229 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $5,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in QUALCOMM by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,036,779 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,999,114,000 after purchasing an additional 86,195 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter worth about $1,171,516,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,875,418 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $970,951,000 after buying an additional 173,673 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1,778.7% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,219,303 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $641,221,000 after buying an additional 3,047,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 17,357.3% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,936,310 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $499,320,000 after buying an additional 2,919,490 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on QCOM. Wolfe Research downgraded QUALCOMM from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $205.00 price target (up from $185.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.92.

Insider Transactions at QUALCOMM

In related news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total transaction of $1,284,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 229,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,912,913.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total transaction of $1,284,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 229,987 shares in the company, valued at $36,912,913.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 3,245 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.15, for a total value of $539,156.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,355,180.65. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,245 shares of company stock worth $3,679,407. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

QUALCOMM Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $176.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $196.06 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $182.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $106.18 and a 12-month high of $230.63.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The wireless technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.21. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 23.32% and a return on equity of 38.12%. The company had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.23 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.04%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Featured Articles

