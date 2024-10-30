Mutual Advisors LLC Sells 18,188 Shares of Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs (BATS:BUFF)

Mutual Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs (BATS:BUFF – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 168,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,188 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs were worth $7,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs by 88.2% during the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,474,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,533,000 after purchasing an additional 690,882 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,560,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 999,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,847,000 after buying an additional 70,592 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs by 65.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 128,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,520,000 after buying an additional 51,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs by 58.7% during the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 126,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,466,000 after buying an additional 46,721 shares during the period.

BATS:BUFF opened at $44.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $444.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.01.

About Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs

The Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF (BUFF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of Innovators twelve monthly Power Buffer ETFs, which targets specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500. BUFF was launched on Oct 20, 2016 and is managed by Innovator.

