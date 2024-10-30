Mutual Advisors LLC Sells 820 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Mutual Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 820 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $10,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VXF. Park Edge Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 14.1% in the first quarter. Park Edge Advisors LLC now owns 2,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 75,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,225,000 after purchasing an additional 7,694 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 96,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,978,000 after purchasing an additional 5,823 shares during the period. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 50.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 21,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,841,000 after purchasing an additional 7,372 shares during the period.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VXF opened at $185.79 on Wednesday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 52-week low of $131.99 and a 52-week high of $188.12. The stock has a market cap of $19.95 billion, a PE ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $180.21 and a 200-day moving average of $173.62.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

