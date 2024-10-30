MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 840,400 shares, an increase of 27.9% from the September 30th total of 657,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 253,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days. Approximately 5.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

MYR Group Stock Down 1.0 %

MYRG traded down $1.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $115.33. The company had a trading volume of 288,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,196. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 39.50 and a beta of 0.93. MYR Group has a one year low of $86.60 and a one year high of $181.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $105.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($1.98). The company had revenue of $828.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $876.07 million. MYR Group had a net margin of 1.37% and a return on equity of 7.65%. The company’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that MYR Group will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MYRG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of MYR Group from $172.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of MYR Group from $170.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of MYR Group from $182.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MYR Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MYR Group

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MYRG. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in MYR Group during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in MYR Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $116,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in MYR Group by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC lifted its position in MYR Group by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in MYR Group during the 1st quarter worth about $186,000. 88.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MYR Group Company Profile

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry; and services, including construction and maintenance of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage underground and overhead distribution systems, clean energy projects, and electric vehicle charging infrastructure services, as well as emergency restoration services in response to hurricane, wildfire, ice, or other related damages.

Featured Stories

