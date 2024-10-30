Natural Health Trends (NASDAQ:NHTC) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Natural Health Trends (NASDAQ:NHTC – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
Natural Health Trends Trading Down 1.9 %
NASDAQ NHTC opened at $5.89 on Friday. Natural Health Trends has a 1-year low of $5.25 and a 1-year high of $7.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.70. The company has a market capitalization of $67.85 million, a PE ratio of 65.44 and a beta of 0.91.
Natural Health Trends (NASDAQ:NHTC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.48 million for the quarter. Natural Health Trends had a return on equity of 2.21% and a net margin of 2.07%.
About Natural Health Trends
Natural Health Trends Corp., a direct-selling and e-commerce company, provides personal care, wellness, and lifestyle products under the NHT Global brand. The company offers wellness products, including liquid, encapsulated, tableted and powder dietary and nutritional supplements, vitamins, and minerals; and herbal products comprising herbal supplements.
