Natural Health Trends (NASDAQ:NHTC) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Natural Health Trends (NASDAQ:NHTC – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Natural Health Trends Trading Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ NHTC opened at $5.89 on Friday. Natural Health Trends has a 1-year low of $5.25 and a 1-year high of $7.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.70. The company has a market capitalization of $67.85 million, a PE ratio of 65.44 and a beta of 0.91.

Natural Health Trends (NASDAQ:NHTC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.48 million for the quarter. Natural Health Trends had a return on equity of 2.21% and a net margin of 2.07%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Natural Health Trends

About Natural Health Trends

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NHTC. Hartline Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Natural Health Trends in the first quarter valued at approximately $95,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Natural Health Trends in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its position in Natural Health Trends by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 19,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 5,359 shares during the last quarter. 10.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Natural Health Trends Corp., a direct-selling and e-commerce company, provides personal care, wellness, and lifestyle products under the NHT Global brand. The company offers wellness products, including liquid, encapsulated, tableted and powder dietary and nutritional supplements, vitamins, and minerals; and herbal products comprising herbal supplements.

