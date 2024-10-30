NatWest Group (OTCMKTS:RBSPF) Sets New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

NatWest Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBSPF – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.05 and last traded at $4.58, with a volume of 5920 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.67.
NatWest Group Trading Down 1.9 %
The firm has a market capitalization of $38.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.07.
About NatWest Group
NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Private Banking, and Commercial & Institutional segments.
