NeuroOne Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:NMTC) Stock Price Down 2% – Here’s Why

NeuroOne Medical Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:NMTC – Get Free Report) shares were down 2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.97 and last traded at $0.99. Approximately 85,221 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 125,679 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.01.

NeuroOne Medical Technologies Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.92. The stock has a market cap of $27.56 million, a P/E ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 0.73.

NeuroOne Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:NMTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NeuroOne Medical Technologies had a negative net margin of 308.51% and a negative return on equity of 276.12%. The business had revenue of $0.83 million for the quarter.

NeuroOne Medical Technologies Company Profile

NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation, a developmental stage company, provides solutions for EEG recording, brain stimulation and ablation solutions for patients suffering from epilepsy, Parkinson’s disease, dystonia, essential tremors, and chronic pain due to failed back surgeries and other related neurological disorders.

