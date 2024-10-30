New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $87.38 Million Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,724,443 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 173,732 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Intel were worth $87,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Guardian Capital Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Intel by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 16,030 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in Intel by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 6,304 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. lifted its stake in Intel by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. now owns 37,489 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc boosted its position in Intel by 4.1% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 8,685 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 5.0% during the first quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 7,151 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on INTC. UBS Group lowered their target price on Intel from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Raymond James cut Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Intel from $36.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. HSBC lowered shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded Intel to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.80.

Intel Stock Down 0.5 %

INTC stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,037,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,382,570. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $18.51 and a 12 month high of $51.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.69 and its 200-day moving average is $27.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $96.97 billion, a PE ratio of 23.85 and a beta of 1.03.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The chip maker reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.08). Intel had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 1.78%. The company had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. Intel’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Intel’s payout ratio is 52.08%.

Insider Transactions at Intel

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.16 per share, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 37,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $765,576. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

