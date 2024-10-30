New York State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 501,558 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 18,094 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Boeing were worth $76,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BA. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the second quarter worth $34,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Boeing by 451.4% during the first quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 351.1% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 212 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Boeing from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Boeing from $109.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Boeing from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Boeing from $232.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Boeing from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.42.

Boeing Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE BA traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $153.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,415,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,453,895. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.09 and a beta of 1.57. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $146.02 and a twelve month high of $267.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $158.72 and a 200 day moving average of $171.36.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aircraft producer reported ($10.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($10.34) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $17.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($3.26) EPS. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

