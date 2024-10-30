New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 43,777 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,165,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,777 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in RTX were worth $141,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new position in RTX during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,837,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RTX by 126.9% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 175,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,134,000 after buying an additional 98,248 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in RTX by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 78,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,510,000 after buying an additional 11,354 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in RTX by 174.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 365,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,646,000 after acquiring an additional 232,103 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Securities Ltd. bought a new stake in RTX during the second quarter valued at about $602,000. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on RTX from $122.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded RTX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $109.00 to $129.00 in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of RTX from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of RTX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $110.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.27.

RTX Price Performance

Shares of RTX stock traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $122.31. The company had a trading volume of 295,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,702,757. RTX Co. has a 12 month low of $78.00 and a 12 month high of $128.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $121.98 and its 200 day moving average is $111.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.15, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.82.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.11. RTX had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 5.97%. The firm had revenue of $20.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RTX Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.82%.

About RTX

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

