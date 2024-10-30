NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Position Trimmed by Evermay Wealth Management LLC

Evermay Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,108 shares during the quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 64.0% in the second quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in NextEra Energy by 197.4% in the second quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at NextEra Energy

In related news, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total transaction of $50,646.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,697. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Trading Down 0.6 %

NextEra Energy stock traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $79.09. The stock had a trading volume of 1,918,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,722,218. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.49 billion, a PE ratio of 21.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.56. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.81 and a 12 month high of $86.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $7.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.11 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 24.45%. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 56.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered NextEra Energy from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Barclays upped their price target on NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Dbs Bank lowered NextEra Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.54.

NextEra Energy Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

