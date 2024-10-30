NFT (NFT) Price Reaches $0.0185 on Major Exchanges

NFT (NFT) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 30th. Over the last week, NFT has traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar. NFT has a total market capitalization of $683,556.13 and $9.00 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NFT token can currently be bought for about $0.0185 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00006933 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $72,169.77 or 0.99923933 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.73 or 0.00012093 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00006906 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000055 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000779 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00005983 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44.64 or 0.00061801 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000035 BTC.

NFT Profile

NFT is a token. It was first traded on August 18th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 tokens. NFT’s official Twitter account is @nft_protocol. The official message board for NFT is nftprotocol.substack.com. NFT’s official website is www.nft.org.

NFT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT (NFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. NFT has a current supply of 88,888,888 with 36,863,404 in circulation. The last known price of NFT is 0.01854295 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.nft.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NFT using one of the exchanges listed above.

