Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Buys 489,003 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,414,014 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 489,003 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for 16.5% of Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $391,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.8% during the second quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 16,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after buying an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. XML Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 4,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,978,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,610,000 after purchasing an additional 118,792 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlTi Global Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. AlTi Global Inc. now owns 143,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,100,000 after purchasing an additional 9,186 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $50.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $41.87 and a 1-year high of $53.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.55.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.