Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 3.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,374 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF makes up about 0.3% of Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $7,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Webster Bank N. A. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 153.5% in the second quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Motco purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $200.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $198.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $190.37. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $149.25 and a twelve month high of $205.42.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.