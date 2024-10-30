Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Sells 99 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lowered its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MCK. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its holdings in McKesson by 11.8% during the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in McKesson by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 90,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,642,000 after acquiring an additional 4,827 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC purchased a new position in McKesson during the first quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in McKesson by 53.4% in the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 2,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the period. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in McKesson in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
MCK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on McKesson from $623.00 to $579.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $656.00 to $661.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Baird R W downgraded shares of McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Leerink Partners decreased their price target on shares of McKesson from $665.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $610.86.
Insider Transactions at McKesson
In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $561.10, for a total value of $2,105,808.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,094,604.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.
McKesson Stock Performance
NYSE:MCK opened at $499.18 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $514.90 and its 200 day moving average is $550.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.86 billion, a PE ratio of 22.30, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.44. McKesson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $431.35 and a fifty-two week high of $637.51.
McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $7.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.21 by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $79.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.53 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.94% and a negative return on equity of 242.57%. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $7.27 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 31.91 EPS for the current year.
McKesson Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 2nd were given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This is an increase from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is 12.69%.
McKesson Company Profile
McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.
