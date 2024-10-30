Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.34 EPS

Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.34, Yahoo Finance reports. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.01 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:NBN opened at $88.01 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $75.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.07. Northeast Bank has a 1-year low of $47.22 and a 1-year high of $88.99.

Separately, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Northeast Bank in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th.

Northeast Bank provides banking services to individual and corporate customers in Maine. The company's deposit products include demand deposit, NOW, money market, savings, certificate of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as checking accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises residential mortgage loans; multi-family and other commercial real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as term loans, lines of credit and equipment, and receivables financing; consumer loans comprising mobile home and overdraft, and deposit-secured loans; and small business administration loans.

