NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$5.09 and traded as high as C$5.41. NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust shares last traded at C$5.37, with a volume of 624,891 shares.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NWH.UN shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$5.25 to C$5.50 in a report on Thursday, October 10th. National Bankshares set a C$5.50 price objective on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$5.75 to C$5.50 in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$5.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$5.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$5.09. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.33, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.05.

(Get Free Report)

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (NorthWest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. As at June 30, 2020, the REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised of interests in a diversified portfolio of 189 income-producing properties and 15.3 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in Canada, Brazil, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

