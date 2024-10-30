NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:NWH) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:NWH – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st.

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:NWH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported C($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.12 by C($0.61). The firm had revenue of C$119.14 million for the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust

In other news, Director Peter Aghar acquired 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$4.76 per share, with a total value of C$166,761.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, National Bank Financial raised shares of NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd.

