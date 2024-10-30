NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:NWH) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:NWH – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st.
NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance
NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:NWH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported C($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.12 by C($0.61). The firm had revenue of C$119.14 million for the quarter.
Insider Buying and Selling at NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust
In other news, Director Peter Aghar acquired 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$4.76 per share, with a total value of C$166,761.00.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- These Are The Top Health Stocks to Own for Buy-and-Hold Investing
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- These 3 Dividend ETFs Are Beating the Market in 2024
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- 3 Stocks With High Short Interest Still Near Their 52-Week Highs
Receive News & Ratings for NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.