NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:NWH) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Posted by on Oct 30th, 2024

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:NWHGet Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st.

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:NWHGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported C($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.12 by C($0.61). The firm had revenue of C$119.14 million for the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust

In other news, Director Peter Aghar acquired 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$4.76 per share, with a total value of C$166,761.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, National Bank Financial raised shares of NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust

See Also

Dividend History for NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:NWH)

Receive News & Ratings for NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.