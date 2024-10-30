Oppenheimer Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Stock Price

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Oppenheimer from $550.00 to $540.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the pharmaceutical company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target points to a potential upside of 13.86% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $500.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $462.00 to $474.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $505.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $492.50.

NASDAQ:VRTX traded up $3.90 on Wednesday, hitting $474.26. The stock had a trading volume of 244,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,162,741. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $475.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $463.79. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $341.90 and a 1-year high of $510.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $122.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -233.63 and a beta of 0.40.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported ($12.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($12.54) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 4.74% and a negative return on equity of 2.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 3,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.00, for a total transaction of $1,888,216.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 9,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,987,006. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 646 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $323,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,217,500. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 3,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.00, for a total transaction of $1,888,216.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 9,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,987,006. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,005 shares of company stock worth $5,988,066 over the last quarter. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Planning lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 79,117 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,084,000 after purchasing an additional 3,998 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 640.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,443 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $74,213,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $21,008,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 386,648 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $161,623,000 after acquiring an additional 28,747 shares in the last quarter. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

