Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 300 ETF (NYSEARCA:TRPL) Trading Up 0% – Time to Buy?

Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 300 ETF (NYSEARCA:TRPL – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $41.14 and last traded at $41.14. 500 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 118% from the average session volume of 229 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.13.
Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 300 ETF Price Performance
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 million, a PE ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.92.
Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 300 ETF Company Profile
The Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 300 ETF (TRPL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund tracks an index based on the stocks in the S&P 500 Index, long S&P Dividend futures and 3-year Treasurys. The objective is to provide 300% of the ordinary yield of the S&P 500 Index in exchange for reduced participation in the price performance.
