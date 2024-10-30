ParkerVision (OTCMKTS:PRKR) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

ParkerVision, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRKR – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.23 and traded as high as $1.18. ParkerVision shares last traded at $1.03, with a volume of 2,962,000 shares traded.
ParkerVision Stock Performance
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.56 and a beta of 2.33.
About ParkerVision
ParkerVision, Inc designs and develops radio frequency technologies and integrated circuits for use in wireless communication products. ParkerVision, Inc was incorporated in 1989 and is based in Jacksonville, Florida.
